Ford BlueCruise Vs Tesla Autopilot: Which Is Better For Road Trips?

As the production of cars gets more advanced, throwing down more horsepower and torque than ever before, safety systems also get more advanced. One such push by automakers in recent years is the introduction of driver assistance systems. Two such systems are Ford BlueCruise and Tesla Autopilot.

Both are Level 2 autonomous driving systems, as described by the Society of Automobile Engineers (SAE) International. That means that both systems require constant input from the driver, and do not allow for total hands-free driving for the duration of the trip, and are, by nature, very limited in scope and ability. That said, each system has the potential to offload some of the more tedious or monotonous driving tasks to the car itself and allow the driver to experience at least a bit of assurance behind the wheel.

Ford has been trying its darndest to make strides in the world of EVs and steal the electrified crown from Tesla with EVs like the F-150 Lightning and Mach-E. But which automakers' driver assistance system holds up best to the rigors of a long road trip lasting hundreds or thousands of miles?