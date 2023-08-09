Shocking Dashcam Video Shows Autopilot Tesla Crashing Into Emergency Vehicles

According to crash reports created as part of the NHTSA investigation, at least 6 of the accidents inolving emergency vehicles occurred while the emergency vehicles had their emergency lights on and flashing. This includes the Texas crash which was shown in the footage obtained by the Wall Street Journal.

Based on the dashcam footage from the Tesla vehicle, autonomous vehicle experts have speculated that, due to a combination of reduced visibility caused by the emergency lights and hazy conditions and the Autopilot system's own inability to recognize objects outside of lanes as cars, the Tesla vehicle may not have been able to parse the fact that there was an parked emergency vehicle in its way.

A major contributor to the Texas crash was the fact that, according to police reports filed afterward, the driver of the Tesla vehicle was intoxicated. Based on the driver's dashcam footage, they were driving for at least an hour, repeatedly removing their hands from the wheel while the Autopilot system was engaged. The Autopilot repeatedly reminded the driver to put their hands back on the wheel, which they did, but they would always be removed shortly after.

Neither Tesla nor NHTSA have publicly commented on the crashes or ongoing investigation. The officers injured in the Texas crash have filed a lawsuit against Tesla for the incident, which Tesla has alleged is the fault of the intoxicated driver.