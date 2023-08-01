Tesla Faces NHTSA Probe Yet Again, This Time Over Steering Issues

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened yet another investigation into Tesla, with the latest one covering alleged loss of steering control. According to a notice by the NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation, some 2023 model-year Tesla Model 3 and Model Y EVs have attracted complaints detailing an "inability to steer the vehicle and the loss of power steering." In its notice regarding the launch of a Primary Evaluation (PE) in the case, the agency cites 12 complaints covering issues such as losing control over steering and power steering. Of those complaints, five claim that the driver lost the ability to steer the vehicle.

Notably, no injuries or fatal incidents have been attributed to the steering problem. NHTSA says the ongoing investigation will look into the extent of how deep the steering problem runs and the issue frequency. Additionally, the Office of Defects Investigation will also explore the manufacturing process to identify the root of the problem (if one is found) and assess the severity. Neither Tesla nor its CEO Elon Musk has issued a statement regarding the issue at the time of writing.

This won't be the first NHTSA investigation into the world's largest EV maker. In July 2023, the agency started a fresh probe into a fatal crash involving Tesla's Autopilot tech. According to the agency's database, among cars with ADS Level 2 tech, Tesla EVs are involved in the highest number of crashes. The NHTSA recently pressed Tesla to provide more data regarding an investigation assessing the safety of the Autopilot system.