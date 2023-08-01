Tesla Faces NHTSA Probe Yet Again, This Time Over Steering Issues
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened yet another investigation into Tesla, with the latest one covering alleged loss of steering control. According to a notice by the NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation, some 2023 model-year Tesla Model 3 and Model Y EVs have attracted complaints detailing an "inability to steer the vehicle and the loss of power steering." In its notice regarding the launch of a Primary Evaluation (PE) in the case, the agency cites 12 complaints covering issues such as losing control over steering and power steering. Of those complaints, five claim that the driver lost the ability to steer the vehicle.
Notably, no injuries or fatal incidents have been attributed to the steering problem. NHTSA says the ongoing investigation will look into the extent of how deep the steering problem runs and the issue frequency. Additionally, the Office of Defects Investigation will also explore the manufacturing process to identify the root of the problem (if one is found) and assess the severity. Neither Tesla nor its CEO Elon Musk has issued a statement regarding the issue at the time of writing.
This won't be the first NHTSA investigation into the world's largest EV maker. In July 2023, the agency started a fresh probe into a fatal crash involving Tesla's Autopilot tech. According to the agency's database, among cars with ADS Level 2 tech, Tesla EVs are involved in the highest number of crashes. The NHTSA recently pressed Tesla to provide more data regarding an investigation assessing the safety of the Autopilot system.
A long history of steering woes
According to the NHTSA's investigation overview, the steering issue is "frequently accompanied by driver-facing messages indicating that power steering assist is reduced or disabled." One of the complaints dated April 22, 2023, claimed that restarting the car only partially restored the steering capability, but in other cases, it took multiple attempts. In another complaint (ID: 11520831) dated May 5, 2023, the driver wrote "car steering felt stuck and slid off the road which resulted in crashing into a tree." Notably, Tesla's lane assistance and emergency features are also said to have malfunctioned in this incident. In other cases, the steering wheel allegedly either became too stiff or locked entirely.
For many of owners, full or partial functionality was restored following a restart or multiple on-off attempts. However, most of the affected Tesla owners have flagged the risk of getting stuck in a sensitive traffic or highway scenario that could not only spell trouble for their own safety, but also for other vehicles around them. This won't be the first steering-related issue plaguing Tesla's electric SUV in recent memory. In June 2023, Tesla recalled a batch of Model Y cars over steering wheel problems. Three months prior to that, the NHTSA launched an investigation over an issue where the steering wheel quite literally fell off while driving, a flaw that covered approximately 120,000 Model Y cars of the 2023 cycle.