NHTSA Opens Another Investigation Into Tesla Autopilot

Tesla's advanced in-car driver assistance system has invited yet another investigation from the NHTSA. According to Reuters, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a fresh probe into a fatal accident that happened in 2018 involving a Tesla Model 3 that supposedly had the driver assist tech enabled. However, it's unclear if the car had Tesla's regular ADAS system enabled, or if it was the advanced autopilot system that was at fault here.

Notably, the NHTSA has launched over three dozen special inquiries into Tesla car accidents since 2016 involving the self-driving tech. Earlier this month, the agency re-opened an investigation into the Elon Musk-led carmaker regarding the issue of unintentional acceleration on Tesla cars affecting nearly 1.8 million units across the brand's portfolio.

Overall, this is the third investigation launched into Tesla so far this year. In March, the NHTSA launched an investigation into a fatal accident where a 2014 batch Model S rammed into a fire department truck, which culminated in the death of the person behind the wheels.

Tesla chief Elon Musk, on the other hand, continues to sell the idea that its cars and the supplied driver assist tech is the safest out there. In fact, in the first of July 2023, Musk told ChannelNewsAsia that full self-driving (level 4 or 5 of Society of Automotive Engineers' autonomous driving) will be released by the end of 2023.