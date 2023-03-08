US NHTSA Investigating Tesla Over Reports Of Model Y Steering Wheels Falling Off

Tesla vehicles are known for their flash and high tech electronics. Tesla owners are able to utilize autopilot features and set intuitive charging schedules and limits. Now, apparently they're able to tear their steering wheels away from the dash with ease, though that was clearly not intended. The surprising development has recently made headlines, and regulators working within the U.S. automotive industry are taking notice.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has launched an investigation into Tesla Model Y vehicles produced for the 2023 model year. In two separate incidents, "sudden separation occurred when the force exerted on the steering wheel overcame the resistance of the friction fit while the vehicles were in motion," the report indicates. The problem has resulted from a missing retaining bolt that's intended to lock the steering wheel onto the steering column.

Instead, the friction fit created during installation allowed the wheels to appear properly connected, until the act of driving pried them loose. In total, the NHTSA report estimates that this problem could affect as many as 120,089 vehicles. The Administration opened its investigation on March 4, 2023, and will surely be looking to make sense of the defect's magnitude at a rapid pace.