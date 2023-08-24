Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Black Comes In A Unique Matte Finish, But Good Luck Getting One

Today Ford has announced a new version of its perhaps unintentionally ultra-exclusive F-150 Lightning EV. Priced at a cool $97,995, the Ford F-150 Platinum Black Edition sports a new menacing look over the luxury Lightning Platinum. For starters, it's completely blacked out with a matte finish all the way down to the badge and the "Lightning" decal on the bed. According to Ford, it's the first matte-wrapped production truck Ford has ever made.

Who is a blacked-out nearly six-figure truck for? Dave Pericak, the Director of Ford EV Truck Programs might have an answer. He says: "Ford is no stranger to limited-edition vehicles — and the F-150 Lightning Platinum Black is taking our award-winning electric truck to new levels of stealth and style. This is the perfect choice for those customers looking to make a statement." If a huge evil-looking truck wasn't enough of a statement piece, Ford is only making 2,000 of them.