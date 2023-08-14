Ford Is Making BlueCruise Hardware Standard: Why That's A Big Deal

Ford is making the hardware for its BlueCruise hands-free driver assistance standard on all Ford and Lincoln models that currently offer the Level 2 system, part of a push to give more drivers access to the technology and simplify the ordering process. Launched in 2021 on the Mustang Mach-E, Ford F-150, and Lincoln Navigator, BlueCruise combines adaptive cruise control with lane-keeping. However, it also allows the driver to take their hands off the wheel while the system is active, relying on a monitoring camera to ensure they're still paying attention to the road ahead.

Since its launch, BlueCruise availability has expanded to multiple new Ford and Lincoln vehicles, usually as a paid option or included on select trims. Since it requires specific hardware — such as the driver-facing camera — that meant new car buyers needed to decide in the dealership whether or not they wanted BlueCruise as a feature.

Ford is now switching that up, by making BlueCruise hardware standard on those vehicles. Having already done that on the Mustang Mach-E, it'll now mean all model year 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford F-150, and Ford Expedition, plus all 2024 Lincoln Navigator and Lincoln Nautilus — and select trims of 2024 Lincoln Corsair — where BlueCruise is available will be hardware-ready for the driver-assistance system. Buyers will get 90 days of BlueCruise functionality for free, to test it out.