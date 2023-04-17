2024 Lincoln Nautilus First Look: Luxury Midsize SUV Gets A Dashboard That Wows

You don't need to be Matthew McConaughey to think the new 2024 Lincoln Nautilus looks pretty darn slick. The SUV formerly known as the MKX is getting a ground-up reinvention, layering on more LED lighting, more high-tech cabin features, and the first example of the automaker's new Quiet Flight 2.0 design language.

The result is clearly a Nautilus but leans into the detailing. The exterior is sleeker and more curvaceous, offered in chrome-laden or a gloss-black Jet Appearance Package version. Either way, there are 19- to 22-inch wheels and some striking new colors including Red Carpet, Diamond Red, Chroma Caviar, and Blue Panther.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

It's fair to say the new Nautilus is an important model for Lincoln. The "medium premium utility" segment may have an unglamorous name, but it apparently represents 43% of the entire luxury segment. Pitch your slick SUV well, and it's a shortcut to strong sales.

Getting that pitch right, though, is the difficult part. For the 2024 Nautilus, Lincoln has leaned into its "sanctuary" theme, arguing that as the "third space" in our lives, our vehicles shouldn't just be transportation but transformational when it comes to mood.