Some Ford Owners Are Now Getting This Big BlueCruise Hands-Free Upgrade

Since the release of BlueCruise 1.2, Ford engineers have been working on the next iteration of the system, looking to improve its performance and consistency. According to Sammy Omari, pre-release testing of the updated system has produced good results.

"During our internal testing across a variety of roads in the U.S., BlueCruise 1.3 stayed engaged in hands-free mode for an average of 3X longer compared to BlueCruise 1.2," Omari wrote in an announcement on LinkedIn. "We saw an even larger performance improvement from BlueCruise 1.0 to BlueCruise 1.3 with an average of 5X longer engagement in hands-free mode."

Ford's secret weapon in developing BlueCruise at such unprecedented speeds is its "Continuous Learning Loop." By utilizing driving data obtained from BlueCruise-equipped Ford vehicles, voluntarily shared by Ford drivers, Ford engineers can create large and small-scale simulations to train the BlueCruise system. Thanks to the sheer breadth of available data, the system can be simulated in various situations, with modifiers like traffic types, trip length, geographic location, and more. The system is run through all of these simulations, allowing engineers to swiftly determine what's working, what's not working, and where they can innovate further with additional updates, tweaks, and features.

"The hardware and Ford-developed software stack is laying the foundation for how we will be able to seamlessly deliver hands-free driving excellence quickly to the customer in the future," Omari said. "This is only the beginning."