5 Head-Turning Features That Make The Mercedes G-Wagon 6x6 So Unusual

Mercedes-Benz clearly knows how to make a top-notch luxury vehicle, with their S-Class being the benchmark for executive luxury for decades and their expanding catalog of SUVs quickly providing an SUV-hungry market with even more luxurious options. They also know how to make a very capable off-roader, as can be seen with the time-honored G-Class, as well as the lesser-known but very capable Unimog. On top of that, they also know how to make excellent performance cars, from the comparatively accessible (if you have the dough) to the generally inaccessible to the entirely-inaccessible unless-you're-Lewis-Hamilton-or-George-Russell.

Over the years, Mercedes-Benz combined its knowledge in these areas to give consumers a wide range of vehicles that combined luxury with speed, such as the S 63 AMG. If you needed luxury, speed, and the ability to ford rivers, you had the G 63 AMG. But what do you do when even that is not enough? What if you wanted a vehicle that could go almost anywhere and over almost anything, keeping you in the lap of luxury while doing it? If you're Mercedes-Benz in the early 2010s, you take a G 320 CDI 6x6 designed for the Australian military, replace its boring diesel engine with a gas-powered twin-turbo V8 from your high-performance division, add on as many off-road and luxury upgrades as you possibly could, and then sell the whole outrageously long, tall, and wide package for over half a million dollars as the Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6.