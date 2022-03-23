The Mercedes-Benz Pickup You Never Knew Existed

Car lovers wouldn't typically associate the Mercedes-Benz name with a utility vehicle, much less a pickup truck. Although the three-pointed German star has a blossoming lineup of vans and commercial vehicles in its portfolio, it once dabbled in pickup trucks before partnering with Renault-Nissan for the short-lived X-Class that debuted in 2017. Mercedes ended X-Class production just three years later, due to lackluster sales figures, casting the future of Mercedes-Benz pickup trucks into question.

Unknown to many, however, the X-Class wasn't the first time the German automaker strayed into the category. In fact, Mercedes-Benz built a rugged pickup truck after World War II based on the underpinnings of its bestselling 170 V midsize passenger car. It was the first Mercedes vehicle manufactured after the war, and the automaker started producing the 170 V flatbed in 1946.

On the other hand, there's a particular Mercedes pickup in the 70s based on the W115 midsize sedan, an early model E-class, if you will. Affectionately called La Pickup, it's possibly one of the coolest cars to wear a Mercedes-Benz badge, and it happens to be a pickup, too!