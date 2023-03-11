10 Reasons The 1964 Chevy Impala Is A Sought-After Collector's Car

The rich history of American cars has gifted generations with long-lasting, classic works of art recognizable to both enthusiasts and non-enthusiasts alike. The imprint of certain vehicles on American culture is hard to ignore. The Chevrolet Impala is one of those cars. The Impala first made its debut as the Bel Air Impala in 1958. It premiered as the top-tier model in the full-sized Chevrolet line-up, and it held tight to that spot until 1966, when the Chevy Caprice was released.

From 1958 to its final year of production in 2020, the Impala remained a memorable and luxurious car with enough room for the whole family. However, one model year reigns supreme over all the rest in regard to being the most treasured and sought-after Impala — 1964. So why is it that the 1964 Chevy Impala is such a beloved collectors' car? The model's magnetic charm stretches into multiple categories of collectors and boasts many reasons to fall in love with its sleek and luxurious features.