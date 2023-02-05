10 Cool Project Cars That You Can Buy For Less Than $10,000

It's no secret that the used car market has been on a one-way trend upward over the past couple years, in part because of increased demand stemming from the semiconductor shortage. Add in the record levels of nostalgia for certain '80s and '90s cars, and the result is that a lot of once-affordable project cars are now out of reach for more cash-strapped enthusiasts. Nevertheless, there are still plenty of great cheap cars out there that won't break the bank and are versatile enough for all sorts of projects.

It's easy to say that you can buy almost any old enthusiasts' car if you're willing to fish it out of a barn or take a chance on a sketchy-looking Craigslist ad, but for the purposes of this list, we're only concentrating on models that can be bought in decent running condition for a four-figure price tag. After plenty of digging around on Bring a Trailer, we've put together a selection of 10 of the best cars that will suit almost any type of project, whether that's restoration, modification, or even just stripping the car out and tearing 'round the track in it.