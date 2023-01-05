Everything You Should Know Before Buying A Nissan 300ZX

Japanese sports cars from the '90s are getting less and less affordable as the supply of examples in good condition decreases and nostalgia levels for the "golden age" of JDM reach all-time highs. One of the few iconic cars from the era that's still relatively affordable is the Nissan 300ZX Z32, the car that's often credited with single-handedly rescuing Nissan's Z line of cars. Its combination of power, handling, and looks proved that Nissan could still build halo cars that could compete with the big European automakers, even if the previous decade or so of its "sports car" output had been anything but sporty.

The 300ZX offered supercar-level performance at a significant discount to many of its rivals, although by the end of its production run, a strong yen had made it less of a bargain than it once was (via MotorTrend). Sales slumped, and the car was killed off in the U.S. in 1996, without an immediate successor. It might not have hit the sales targets that Nissan had hoped for in its later years, but today it's looked back on as one of the greatest Z cars ever produced, and arguably one of the best Nissans of all time, period. As collector demand for the car has risen in recent years, so have resale prices. There are still plenty of opportunities to snap up a 300ZX for a great price though, as long as you know what to look for.