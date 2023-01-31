The 10 Coolest Features Of The Honda CRX

As modern cars become heavier, faster, and more complicated, many enthusiasts yearn for the days when things were simpler. They would argue that these simpler cars provided driving thrills that simply aren't matched today, allowing for a purer driving experience than anything produced this century. One car that sums up this argument is the Honda CRX, the Civic-based sports car that might not have packed a lot of power, but was up there with the best of them when it came to usable driver enjoyment.

Being a Honda, the CRX was still very much a practical car, but its light curb weight, excellent handling, and no-frills setup ticked all the right boxes for enthusiasts. Although the CRX sold well during its production run, the oldest examples are now nearly 40 years old, and inevitably that means that the supply of examples in good condition is drying up. So, is now the time to snap one up while they're still affordable? Let's take a look back and see exactly what made the CRX such an enthusiast's favorite.