The 10 Coolest Features Of The Honda Del Sol

The 1990s were something of a boom decade for sports cars, with so many excellent models launching that it's easy to forget some of them. The Honda Del Sol, or Civic Del Sol as it was also known, is one such car, as it can sometimes be overlooked in favor of the ever-popular Mazda MX-5 Miata. The Del Sol was launched as a direct rival to the Miata, but rather than being built from the ground up as a sports car, it was based on the bones of the regular Honda Civic hatchback (via Motor1).

It was far from a perfect car, with Motor1 noting that some models suffered from build quality issues, and there were complaints about the interior fit and finish and the relative lack of gadgetry compared to its competition. These complaints dampened enthusiasm for the Del Sol, and it was retired in the U.S. in 1997 due to low sales. It looked set to be consigned to the history books, but a recent resurgence in interest in Japanese cars from the '80s and '90s has brought the Del Sol back into the spotlight and kept interest in Honda's plucky little sports car going strong. There's plenty to like about the Del Sol, even if it never achieved the same level of recognition as its arch-rival, the Miata.