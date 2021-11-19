This breathtaking 1963 Chevy Impala Wagon won 2021 Snap-on Custom of the Year

Goodguys recently crowned this 1963 Chevy Impala Wagon as the 2021 Snap-On Custom of the Year during the final day of the 31st Autumn Get-Together in Pleasanton, California. No doubt, this two-door Chevy wagon has a nasty vintage attitude, and the judges agree. This same car debuted in 2020 and immediately won the Rider Award at the Detroit Autorama. Later on, it also won the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition.

Custom-built by the Ranweiler family at Show Cars Automotive in Minnesota, this superb Chevy wagon (affectionately named “Impressive” by its dedicated owners) took nine years to conceive, and it shows. It has a custom body that started life as a four-door wagon. Chevy didn’t offer a two-door wagon body style in 1963, so the Ranweiler team chopped the top, raked the windshield, and gave it a custom rear end with bespoke B and C-pillars.

Next, the team used quarter panels and doors from a Chevy Impala to convert from a four-door to a two-door wagon body style. The luscious body sits on top of a custom chassis with lowered suspension by Art Morrison for the low-rider vibe.

Meanwhile, the entire front end is custom-built for a seamless vibe. Other unique exterior touches include a one-off front grille, updated bumpers, and a reverse-opening pancake hood. Rounding up the exterior are custom-carved EVOD 18×8-inch front and 20×12-inch rear wheels.

Powering this badass Chevy wagon is a 409-based 509 cubic-inch V8 fed by custom Hilborn injection, pumping out upwards of 600 horsepower in the process. Power goes to the rear wheels via a Ford nine-inch rear end and a GM-sourced 4L60E four-speed automatic gearbox.

Inside, it has a dashboard from a 1960 Impala, but it gets more goodies like Dakota digital gauges, custom billet trim, and a Vintage Air HVAC system to cool the spacious cabin. It also has a new set of seats from a 1959 Cadillac Eldorado wrapped in custom-dyed Italian leather from M&M Hot Rod Interiors. Furthermore, most of the trim pieces like the pedals, door handles, and other accessories were custom-designed and built by the Ranweilers.

This 1963 Chevy Impala Wagon has Chevy doors and dashboard, a Ford rear end, a GM transmission, and a Cadillac interior. Simply put, it’s Americana at its finest.