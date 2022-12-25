The Most Expensive Car In Snoop Dogg's Collection
West Coast gangsta rap progenitor Snoop Dogg is passionate about SoCal low riders and custom automobiles. The seven-time platinum hip-hop artist loves vintage Cadillacs, Oldsmobiles, Buicks, and Lincolns. His eclectic auto collection of one-of-a-kind rides is a mishmash of the old and the new, with a few oddballs thrown in the mix. It even includes a school bus that Snoop decked out with massive video screens, two DVD players, 70 speakers, and a banging $100k audio system in true Doggfather fashion (per GQ).
And despite rolling around town in the meanest and most pimped-out low riders this side of California, Snoop Dogg has an eye for modern supercars and exotic machinery reserved for the wealthiest elites. With a net worth of about $150 million, Snoop Dogg is undeniably one of the world's most famous recording artists, actors, and entrepreneurs (per Wealthy Gorilla), with enough moolah to splurge on custom rides and the most decadent luxury cars.
What is Snoop's most expensive ride?
In an interview with The New York Times in 2004, Snoop's go-to guy in the custom car world, Michel Rich or Big Slice, divulged that the celebrity rapper spends $12,000 to $13,000 per month on his rides. Moreover, pimping up a ride to Snoop's liking costs anywhere from $10,000 to $250,000. But the most expensive production car in the Doggfather's auto collection is the Rolls-Royce Ghost, a favorite among deep-pocketed celebrities and enthusiasts (per The Richest). With a base price of about $343,000 when bought new (via Car and Driver), the V12-powered Rolls-Royce is not the only six-figure vehicle in Snoop Dogg's garage.
Snoop is also the proud owner of a Ferrari 458 Italia, a V8-powered Italian Stallion that starts at about $239,340 (via CarBuzz). But when talking about cost and exclusivity, Snoop's 2011 Ford Mustang GT Special Edition takes the cake. It's a one-off pony car designed by Funkmaster Flex with a tuned V8 engine, go-fast chassis upgrades, NC Forged three-piece billet rims, and a groovy 3dCarbon body kit (per TopSpeed). Some say Snoop's Ford Mustang is priceless (and probably is), but it's a fitting ride for a celebrated hip-hop artist who, according to Hip Hop Hero, has sold 37 million records worldwide.