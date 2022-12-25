The Most Expensive Car In Snoop Dogg's Collection

West Coast gangsta rap progenitor Snoop Dogg is passionate about SoCal low riders and custom automobiles. The seven-time platinum hip-hop artist loves vintage Cadillacs, Oldsmobiles, Buicks, and Lincolns. His eclectic auto collection of one-of-a-kind rides is a mishmash of the old and the new, with a few oddballs thrown in the mix. It even includes a school bus that Snoop decked out with massive video screens, two DVD players, 70 speakers, and a banging $100k audio system in true Doggfather fashion (per GQ).

And despite rolling around town in the meanest and most pimped-out low riders this side of California, Snoop Dogg has an eye for modern supercars and exotic machinery reserved for the wealthiest elites. With a net worth of about $150 million, Snoop Dogg is undeniably one of the world's most famous recording artists, actors, and entrepreneurs (per Wealthy Gorilla), with enough moolah to splurge on custom rides and the most decadent luxury cars.