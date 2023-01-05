12 Cars That Make Awesome Lowriders

Off-road vehicle owners brag about how high their lift kits raise their bodies off the ground. Owners refer to approach, departure, and break-over angles that allow them to climb over almost any off-road obstacle. Lowriders, on the other hand, measure their ground clearance in centimeters (very few). Owners tout cruising "low and slow" and bouncing high in cars fitted with hydraulic systems or air-ride suspensions.

After World War II, Mexican American veterans began to customize their vehicles in a manner distinguished from the hot rod style that swept the country (via Smithsonian Magazine). They modified the engines, painted extravagant exteriors, and in some cases added weights in the back to lower the bodies

Today, lowriders boasting brightly colored paint jobs and bouncy hydraulics are often seen on the streets of Los Angeles. However, the style has also spread across the U.S. to Japan — most notably in Tokyo and Nagoya — as well as São Paulo, Brazil, in the form of low-cost lowrider bikes. Lowrider auto tuners often select Chevrolets for their abundant supply, the ease of modifying the General Motors X-frame used on cars built from 1957 to 1964, and the abundant body surface area available for displaying artwork. Here are 12 popular examples.