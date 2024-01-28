5 Essential Parts You'll Need Before Starting An LS Swap

Chevy LS engines are among the most popular donor motors for DIY swaps in vehicles from vintage muscle cars and Jeeps to 1970s and '80s sports cars. The LS series' high power-to-weight ratio, relatively compact size, and easy tunability has made it a prime choice for gearheads since it first appeared in the 1997 Corvette.

The LS engine has undergone many updates since then, and is now in its ninth generation. The LS9 used in the current Corvette ZR1 is a 6.2 liter supercharged beast that puts out 638 hp and 604 lb-ft of torque. By comparison, the LS1 generated "only" 345 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque.

No matter which LS series engine you're going to use or what vehicle you're putting it in, there are a handful of parts you're going to need to finish the job, however. As with any major DIY auto project, preparing yourself thoroughly ahead of time can save you money, aggravation, and frantic trips to the parts store. Although every swap job is different and your exact needs will vary based on the recipient vehicle, here are five essential components and systems common to most LS swaps.