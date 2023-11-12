12 Classic American Muscle Cars Worth Every Penny

Any classic American muscle car is going to be something worth buying. Many of them can even be considered investments with appreciation a foregone conclusion. The astronomical growth of classic cars recently is as astounding as it is concerning. The upward trajectory of the rarest and most valuable cars puts upward pressure on the prices of lesser cars. This makes it harder for someone without significant means to get into classic car ownership. Whether owning a classic car is a good idea — it certainly is not rational — is a discussion for another day. The fact is that people love classic cars for many reasons and that American muscle cars are among the most popular.

The most desirable American muscle cars have always been the exclusive Mustangs, Challengers, etc. However, a 1967 Mustang GT350 can cost more than $300,000 and a Plymouth Hemi Cuda recently sold for an astonishing $4.8 million. With these prices, few people can buy them. Furthermore, each mile driven can devalue the car and a wreck would be a devastating loss. Since cars are built to be driven, buying one you can drive — every day if you so wish — is far better. For these reasons, it would be better to buy one without such extreme appreciation without being a dilapidated pile. For the daily American muscle car driver, these are worth every penny.