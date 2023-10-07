The Unsung Hero Of Muscle Cars: The AMC AMX

Miriam-Webster dictionary defines a muscle car as "any of a group of American-made 2-door sports coupes with powerful engines designed for high-performance driving." Of course, sometimes the lines get blurred. Take, for example, the Corvette. Is it a muscle car or a sports car? The oft-forgotten AMX — short for American Motors eXperimental —from American Motors Corporation (AMC) challenged the Corvette in splitting that difference between the muscle car and sports car factions, with blistering straight-line acceleration plus the ability to scoot around a race track with curves in it. And it only had two seats, to boot.

Since its inception, AMC was long the underdog to Detroit's "Big Three" automakers, operating on the margins and with fewer resources. The brand finally found a short-lived foothold in the late sixties with a line of performance machines that reinvented its image as a purveyor of boring basic transportation. At the hands of head designer Dick Teague, the company cranked out striking avant-garde sheet metal like the Javelin, Hornet, Rambler S/C, and AMX.

A peruse through early AMX drawings and photos of concept vehicles shows something much different from the vehicle that would eventually reach production status. In fact, six running prototypes of an exotic mid-engine AMX were built, with coachwork coming from the same Italian firm that supplied Ferrari.

The AMX that was eventually given the greenlight was more humble, based on a shortened (approximately 12 inches) chassis from the brand's successful Javelin pony car, with the rear styling tweaked accordingly for a two-seater. Still, it was the only other American-made two-passenger car besides the Corvette at the time and the first steel-bodied two-seater made in the U.S. since 1957.