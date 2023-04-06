Craig Breedlove's 4 Most Impressive Land Speed Records

An American speed-chasing legend, Craig Breedlove sadly passed away on April 4, 2023, at 86. He was born in 1937 in Los Angeles, and quickly fell in love with the speed game. At 13, he purchased his first car, and at 16 began flirting with intense acceleration more substantially; piloting a 1943 Ford across the Mojave Desert at a speed of 154 miles per hour. Soon after, he was competing against the world's best to achieve ever-faster, record breaking speeds across a variety of platforms.

He is best known for the legendary chase of the land speed record against Art Arfons in the early and mid-1960s at the Bonneville Salt Flats. He achieved enormous top speed numbers, reaching for the first time up past both 500 and 600 miles per hour in his "Spirit of America" jet-propelled land racers.

That being said, Craig Breedlove is a record breaker in a variety of different racing categories, including ironically, the "world's longest skid marks" that resulted from the crash of his first Spirit racer. Including the jet cars that set the land speed record on fire, these are his most impressive speed records.