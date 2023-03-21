Here's What A Buick Grand National Is Worth Today

In 1981, Darrell Waltrip drove a Buick Regal to the NASCAR championship. To celebrate the accomplishment, the car manufacturer introduced the first Regal Grand National in February 1982 at the Daytona 500.

Initially, the Grand National was just a visual upgrade package that turned Buick's Regal from a luxury sedan associated with business executives and senior citizens into a performance car aimed at a much younger crowd. It came with an array of "sporty" features, like a "two-tone Charcoal Gray and Silver Gray Firemist over a gray interior, and factory amenities include T-tops, power windows, cruise control, and air conditioning," according to Bring a Trailer. While it looked more like a muscle car from the outside, it had a lackluster 4.1-liter V6 kicking out an underwhelming 125 hp.

Only 215 of the original were made, making it the rarest Grand National model made during its five-year production window. Interestingly, no Grand Nationals were made in 1983, despite Waltrip repeating as champ in '82, and when it came roaring back in '84, it was an entirely different beast.

Then completely "gloss black," it was equipped with a 3.8-liter turbo strapped engine that cranked out 200 hp and 300 lb.-ft. of torque. By comparison, Chevy's same-year Corvette produced out only five more horses and was a mere 0.08 seconds faster.