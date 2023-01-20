The Top 5 Most Expensive Cars Owned By Michael Jackson
Michael Joseph Jackson first rose to prominence at the tender age of six as the youngest member of the "Jackson 5." It wasn't until 1979 that Jackson began his reign as "The King of Pop" with his first solo album, "Off the Wall" — produced by no less than the iconic Quincy Jones. Two years later, the duo collaborated once more for Jackson's second album, "Thriller," cementing Michael Jackson as a global pop icon (per Brittanica).
His sophomore album won eight Grammy awards and became the best-selling album in music history. The gloved wonder holds numerous Guinness World Records, including the most Grammy Awards won in a single year by a male artist, and the best-selling album in the U.S. by a solo artist. Moreover, Michael Jackson is the only artist twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Unfortunately, Jackson succumbed to cardiac arrest at age 50 on June 25, 2009, due to a sedative and Propofol overdose. His estate was worth about $500 million (per The Richest) before his death, enabling him to splurge on expensive mansions, ranches, and cars during his storied lifetime.
What is Michael Jackson's most expensive car?
The King of Pop is passionate about Euro luxury cars and limousines. The most expensive car in Michael Jackson's garage is a 1999 Rolls-Royce Seraph stretch limousine with a custom interior. According to Motor 1, Jackson's Rolls-Royce limo has a lavish 24-carat gold interior inspired by the Palace of Versailles. Under the hood is a 5.4-liter aluminum V12 engine with 322 horsepower. It was supposed to sell at auction in 2009 (a few months before Jackson's death), but disputes prevented the auction from continuing despite the limo's $140,000 to $160,000 starting bid (per TFL Car).
When you think about it, it's tricky to name a cash figure on a plush Rolls-Royce limousine (with a personally commissioned, custom gold interior) once owned by the King of Pop. He probably paid upwards of $200,000 for the limo in 1999, but experts say the car is virtually priceless. Next on the list of Michael Jackson's costliest vehicles is a 2003 Rolls-Royce Phantom VII, which is one of the 15 best Rolls-Royce models ever made. The Phantom starts at around $400,000 when bought new.
More limos and a luxury bus
Furthermore, Michael Jackson had a 1990 Rolls-Royce Silver Spur II Limousine, the first production Rolls-Royce with a retractable Spirit of Ecstasy emblem, and the last genuine British Rolls-Royce before BMW took over (per Bonhams). Sources failed to divulge the price paid by Jackson for the car, but a standard wheelbase Rolls-Royce Silver-Spur II had a sub-$70,000 base price in 1990 (per Cars Guide).
Completing the list of the top five most expensive cars owned by Michael Jackson is a 1954 Cadillac Fleetwood limousine (currently valued at $9,180 to $275,000, depending on the condition of the vehicle, according to Hagerty). Lastly, Jackson owned a 1997 Neoplan Touring Bus with a porcelain and granite sink, a gold-plated toilet and bath, and embroidered carpets (worth upwards of $300,000, per Utah Pulse).
Depending on who you ask, Michael Jackson's first car was a light blue Rolls-Royce (per Reddit). However, according to a quote from his mother Katherine Jackson in her book (per "My Family," via Facebook), she alleges his first car was a Mercedes-Benz before buying the Rolls — clearly defining the pop icon's taste for luxury cars. The King of Pop may not be with us anymore, but his musical legacy lives on.