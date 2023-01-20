The Top 5 Most Expensive Cars Owned By Michael Jackson

Michael Joseph Jackson first rose to prominence at the tender age of six as the youngest member of the "Jackson 5." It wasn't until 1979 that Jackson began his reign as "The King of Pop" with his first solo album, "Off the Wall" — produced by no less than the iconic Quincy Jones. Two years later, the duo collaborated once more for Jackson's second album, "Thriller," cementing Michael Jackson as a global pop icon (per Brittanica).

His sophomore album won eight Grammy awards and became the best-selling album in music history. The gloved wonder holds numerous Guinness World Records, including the most Grammy Awards won in a single year by a male artist, and the best-selling album in the U.S. by a solo artist. Moreover, Michael Jackson is the only artist twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately, Jackson succumbed to cardiac arrest at age 50 on June 25, 2009, due to a sedative and Propofol overdose. His estate was worth about $500 million (per The Richest) before his death, enabling him to splurge on expensive mansions, ranches, and cars during his storied lifetime.