This Could Be The Rarest Rolls-Royce Of All Time

There were only 3,512 examples of the original Phantom ever built, making each currently existing model quite a rarity to behold (via autoevolution). While the remaining number of 1925 Phantom Is in existence is already low enough as it is, there's only one instance of its 'Round Door' variant, further strengthening its case as the rarest Rolls-Royce car in the world. This puts the 'Round Door' a cut above other one-off Rolls-Royce Phantoms like the Koa.

The question now is, how much is it worth? Well, it's basically priceless, as it's not up for sale. Instead, visitors can personally view it at the Petersen Automotive Museum at a ticket price of $17 for adults. The priciest Rolls-Royce Boat Tail was commissioned for a whopping $28 million (via Motor1). Since the 'Round Door' was clearly a bespoke product of its time — from a range that's long gone no less — its value will probably be higher than any modern iterations like the Boat Tail or Sweptail. That said, the 'Round Door' might not just be the rarest Rolls-Royce in the world, but is likely the most expensive Phantom ever, which isn't bad for something that, as Petersen Automotive Museum historian Leslie Kendall revealed, used to be in a scrapyard.