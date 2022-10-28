28% Of BMW Fans Wish They Could Own This Classic Model – SlashGear Survey

We were pleasantly surprised that 28% of die-hard BMW gearheads would prefer to own an M5 Touring E61 manufactured from 2007 to 2010. BMW calls the M5 Touring a "perfect allrounder" with its spacious cabin, commodious boot, and 190-mph top speed. However, we're pretty sure the love has much to do with the M5 Touring's F1-derived 5.0-liter V10 engine that pumps out 507 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, the raucous powerplant could spin to 8,250 rpm, which delivers goosebumps with every gear shift. It's not the best-looking M5, but the M5 Touring E61's charm goes beyond skin-deep.

The second most desirable classic BMW is the 507 roadster. Manufactured from 1956 to 1959, enthusiasts refer to it as the prettiest BMW to leave the factory, and 27% of our respondents agreed. The hand-made 507 almost forced BMW into bankruptcy (per MotorTrend), but the mere fact that Elvis Presley bought two 507s is a testament to the car's lasting appeal.

The third most desirable classic BMW is the first-gen Z3 M Coupe that went on sale from 1997 to 2002. Rounding up the list of classic, fan-favorite BMWs are the 1973 BMW 3.0 CSL (14.97%) and the 1978 BMW M1 (9.01%).