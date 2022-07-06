The BMW That's Worth Five Times Its Original Cost Now

There's a modest-looking BMW M3 that has quite an intriguing history on top of being over hundreds of thousands more than its original price. A listing for a used E36 M3 GT on eBay, which had a sticker price of $56,599, accumulated a whopping £250,000 (over $312,000 worth) ... in expenditures (via Carscoops).

Of course, the car comes with receipts of the various changes it underwent over the years, including £14,000 (about $17k) in bodywork, £10,000 ($12K) in suspension rework, and £16,000 ($19K) for an engine rebuild. Here's the kicker, the seller claims that it's being sold at just half the price of other similar models in the market, calling it the "cheapest" one of its kind "by tens of thousands of pounds." However, it seems like there's a lot more going on with this car than its exorbitant history of expenses.