2022 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe has gotten bigger and more stylish

The 2022 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe has appeared as a larger and more stylish iteration of the first-gen model. The second-gen BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe is 5.9-inches longer, 1.0-inch wider, and 2.1-inches taller than the first-gen car. It also has a 1.8-inch longer wheelbase to offer more wiggle room despite the sloping coupe-like rear profile.

Also, the front and rear tracks have grown slightly by 1.6-inches and 0.7-inches in the front and rear, respectively. Astonishingly, the result of this growth spurt is a silhouette that looks eerily similar to the BMW i4, and it seems both cars share the headlights and taillights, as well.

And that’s not a bad thing, given the BMW i4’s eye-catching silhouette. The latest four-door 4-Series is only half an inch longer than a standard 4-Series Coupe, and it remains as aerodynamic as the i4 with a 0.28 drag coefficient. Helping the cause is an active air flap control system, air curtains, and an almost entirely sealed underbody to channel the air more effectively without inducing drag.

2022 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe: Powertrain Options

The 2022 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe will arrive at dealerships in two variants: 430i RWD and M440i xDrive with AWD. The 430i has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine pumping out 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

On the other hand, the M440i has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. It also has an integrated starter-generator hybrid system contributing an additional 11 horsepower, although the hybrid motor cannot power the vehicle when the engine is off. Both engine options have an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Familiar Styling Cues

Since we’re talking about a 4-Series, it still gets those pair of enlarged kidney grilles. But for some reason, those oddities are starting to look easier on the eyes. It began with the all-new M4 Competition Convertible xDrive, and we believe those kidney grilles have also found a home in the 4-Series Gran Coupe.

It also gets slim headlights, darkened LED taillights, frameless windows, and flush door handles. Meanwhile, the front bumper has a similar U-shape design as BMW’s M models. It even has a subtle M-specific rear spoiler to supplement its tapering rear hatch design.

Athletic Bones

Standard in the 2022 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe are lift-related shock absorbers that offer extra damping to improve handling without sacrificing ride comfort. BMW’s adaptive M suspension is optional across the board. It includes an additional ADAPTIVE driving mode that adjusts the accelerator response, steering, damping, and transmission shift points to suit your specific driving style.

Combined with a lower center of gravity, near 50:50 weight distribution, variable sport steering, M sport brakes, and more underfloor bracing, the latest 4-Series Gran Coupe is as athletic as its coupe brethren.

BMW Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive7

Inside, the all-new BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe has a digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen as part of BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive 7. It means you can control and interact with the car using the touchscreen, voice control, or multifunction steering buttons. The package also includes BMW’s Intelligent Personal Assistant, a digital key, and remote software updates.

Standard equipment on the base 430i Gran Coupe includes 18-inch wheels, remote engine start, open-pore wood trim, a moonroof, dual-zone climate control, LEd headlights with automatic high beams, a rearview camera, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity. The Dynamic Handling Package adds M sport brakes (with red or blue calipers), an M sport differential, adaptive M suspension, and larger 19-inch wheels wrapped in performance tires.

As expected, the M440i xDrive Gran Coupe gets more standard kit like an M sport differential, variable sport steering, M sport suspension with stiffer springs, aluminum trim, and a Sensatec dashboard. The Premium Package adds a heated tiller, heated front seats, interior ambient lighting, and a heads-up display.

Advanced Safety Features

The 2022 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe comes standard with a bevy of active safety features like pedestrian warning, frontal collision warning, lane departure warning, active blind-spot monitoring, and rear-cross traffic alert, among many others.

The 2022 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe will arrive at dealerships by August 2021. The base 430i will start at around $45,795, while the M440i xDrive has base prices at $58,995.

