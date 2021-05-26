2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive has more power and a folding fabric roof

The 2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive has everything we love in a droptop coupe. It’s only available in Competition trim, and we welcome the arrival of a 503-horsepower convertible with all-wheel drive and a folding fabric roof. Suddenly, those oversized kidney grilles don’t look too bad now, huh?

The new M4 Competition Convertible’s panel bow soft-top roof is 40-percent lighter and can be raised or lowered in 18-seconds, and you can fold or lift the top while the vehicle is in motion thanks to a new electric drive mechanism. Despite the presence of a folding roof, BMW claims the M4 convertible offers 80-liters more boot space than its predecessor.

Signature design elements include those vertical M-specific kidney grilles with larger air intakes for the engine and brakes, bulbous wheel arches, and distinct M side gills. At the rear, the latest M4 convertible has electronically-controlled quad tailpipes and a new M-specific rear diffuser to improve downforce. Other aero enhancements include extended side sills and aprons for the front and rear, both of which you can get in carbon-fiber.

Under the hood, the 2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible x Drive has a high-revving 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine pumping out 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, the latter arriving from 2,750 to 5,500 rpm. Power goes to all four wheels via BMW’s eight-speed M Steptronic gearbox. Apparently, you can’t get a manual M4 convertible.

BMW recently debuted the M3 and M4 Competition XDrive with AWD. The drivetrain is a fully variable, rear-biased system with an electronic multi-plate clutch. It also has an Active M differential to vary the torque distribution at the rear axle. It also has three driving modes. The default 4WD setting offers rear-biased torque distribution, while 4WD Sport directs more torque to the rear wheels.

However, the 2022 BMW M4 Convertible also has a 2WD mode like in the M5 CS, totally disconnecting the front axle to deliver pure rear-wheel dynamics. The droptop M4 has model-specific chassis upgrades like interlinked strut towers, a bespoke front axle, a more robust front subframe, and custom tuning for the steering and the brakes to deliver sportier handling.

Underneath, the car has a double-joint strut front and five-link rear Adaptive M suspension with electronic dampers. It rides on forged 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, while the standard anchors are M compound brakes with a six-piston front and a single-piston rear caliper. Of course, BMW’s carbon-ceramic brakes remain optional.

Inside, the 2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible has tri-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a premium hi-fi audio system, and BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional display with M-specific displays and graphics. Also standard are M sport seats with Merino leather trim, while ventilated and M Carbon bucket seats remain optional.

The all-new BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive will arrive at US dealerships this fall. Expect the base prices to start at under $90,000.