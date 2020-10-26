2021 BMW M4 Competition x Kith fuses German performance with New York fashion

BMW has collaborated with New York lifestyle brand Kith in creating the limited-edition 2021 BMW M4 Competition x Kith. Strictly limited to 150 units worldwide and with base prices starting at around $110,000, this exclusive BMW M4 features special design elements that were personally curated by Kith founder Ronnie Fieg. This includes a new and special BMW roundel badge, something the carmaker hasn’t done since October 1917.

“The tie-up with Ronnie Fieg and Kith is a great opportunity for BMW M GmbH to bridge the gap between the original BMW M3 and our new BMW M4 Competition Coupé for the sixth generation of this iconic model range,” said Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW M GmbH. “It also allows us to spread the word to an exciting new target group, as the lifestyle fashion scene transforms from a cultural phenomenon to a global way of life, bringing a new and very distinct brand of exclusivity to many different areas.”

Besides having a unique BMW x Kith logo, this exclusive M4 Competition has a black Kith rear logo together with BMW’s iconic tri-color M stripes. It also comes with Kith-embossed black merino leather upholstery and multicolor ambient mood lighting as standard. Available in bespoke matte paint finishes including black, dark silver, and white, the vehicle you’re seeing here is a one-off version painted in Cinnabar Red, the same color as Fieg’s personal BMW E30 M3. As it turns out, Fieg is a huge BMW fan, as well.

“Some of my favorite memories from growing up came from going to visit my grandfather and riding around in his BMWs in the 1980s. I remember he had an E21 320i and that his prized possession was a white E30 M3,” said Ronnie Fieg. “These moments in my life really shaped my passion for BMW, so working on this project with them has brought everything full circle.”

In addition to creating a limited-edition BMW M4 Competition, Fieg has also created The Kith for BMW Collection. Featuring 94 styles of apparel and accessories inspired by vintage BMW design elements, this newest collection is the largest single offering by Kith. It also intensifies BMW’s intent to focus on the realm of fashion, lifestyle, and luxury.

The 2021 BMW M4 Competition x Kith will arrive in showrooms in 2021. Meanwhile, The Kith for BMW Collection is available now at Kith retail stores.

2021 BMW M4 Competition x Kith Gallery