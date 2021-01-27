2022 BMW M5 CS: Meet the fastest and most potent M car

We knew beforehand the 2022 BMW M5 CS will literally blow away the competition. BMW went to Instagram before the new year and unveiled some juicy tidbits on its latest M5 CS ‘Competition Sport’ sedan, promising more power, less weight, and maximum driving enjoyment.

The new BMW M5 CS is the fastest and most powerful iteration of the seventh-generation 5-Series. It has the same 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine as a standard M5 and M5 Competition model. But with two oil pumps, a liquid-to-air intercooler, and high-pressure direct injection, the M5 CS produces 627 horsepower and a healthy 553 pound-feet of torque, ten horses more than the bonkers M5 Competition.

Power is sent to BMW’s xDrive AWD system via an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The rear-biased AWD system has an Active M differential to deliver torque vectoring between the left and right rear wheels. You also have the option to switch from AWD to rear-wheel-drive (RWD) by tinkering with the car’s xDrive modes.

If you think a standard M5 is fast, the CS version will blow your mind. It goes from zero to 60 mph in 3.0-seconds. Keep pushing the pedal, and you’ll reach 124 mph from a standstill in around 10.4-seconds, while the top speed is at 189 mph.

The M5 CS is 0.3 seconds quicker than the M5 Competition model. But what really boggles the mind is how the M5 CS is just as quick off the line as a McLaren 675 LT, and we’re talking about a big luxury sedan with four doors and a roomy trunk.

This propensity for speed is made possible by significant weight reduction. The M5 CS is 154 pounds (70 kg) lighter than the M5 Competition thanks to a bevy of lightweight CFRP (carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic) body panels like the roof, hood and hood vents, mirror caps, front splitter, rear spoiler, and rear diffuser. BMW went as far as reducing the sound-deadening materials to shave extra weight.

Unlike a standard M5, the CS model is a strict four-seater. It comes with two pairs of carbon-fiber bucket seats with heated units for the driver and front passenger. Further evidence of weight reduction is the absence of a conventional armrest and tray area. Instead, you have a leather-clad center console with red double stitching.

Standard equipment includes a four-zone automatic climate control system, ambient interior lighting, adaptive LED headlights with automatic high beams and yellow LED markers, a heads-up display, and BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional with two 12.3-inch digital screens powered by iDrive 7.0. It also gets a new M steering wheel wrapped in fine Alcantara with carbon-fiber shift paddles.

The 2022 BMW M5 CS has a 0.2-inch lower ride height with firmer springs, a stiffer rear anti-roll bar, toe-link ball joint mounts, and more negative camber in the front wheels to enhance the vehicle’s athleticism and cornering prowess. The standard Dynamic Damper Control system offers a soft and mature ride in Comfort mode, while Sport and Sport + modes are best suited for spirited driving.

The M5 CS is further differentiated from its siblings with a Gold Bronze grille surround, specific model badging, and luscious 20-inch gold alloy wheels on the styling front. Meanwhile, stopping power is enhanced with standard six-piston carbon-ceramic front brakes (with red calipers) and single-piston rear floating calipers. The M5 CS is available in three exclusive paint colors: Brands Hatch gray metallic, Frozen Brands Hatch gray metallic, and Frozen Deep green metallic.

The 2022 BMW M5 CS arrives at U.S. dealerships later year with base prices starting at around $143,000. Yes, the CS model will cost $30,000 more than a standard M5 Competition model, but you’re getting more power and exclusivity in return.

2022 BMW M5 CS Gallery