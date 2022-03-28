Why BMW's Bizarre Z3M Had To Be Built In Secret

There's an intriguing bit of history behind BMW's Z cars. Few are privy to the BMW 507, a sports car designed for American buyers at the behest of New York-based luxury car importer Max Hoffman and manufactured from 1956 to 1960. According to Motor Trend, BMW hired Albrecht von Goertz to design a new sports car for Americans who love a powerful engine. The 507 was BMW's first V8-engined car, and it came with a raucous 3.2-liter V8 pumping out 150 horsepower.

The 507's handcrafted aluminum body, sumptuous interior, howling V8 motor, and exotic styling came at a price. Initially projected to start at around $5,000, the 507 had a base price of $10,500 — out of touch for most buyers. It didn't matter to the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, who bought two 507 roadsters during his army duty in Germany, but for the average person (with a much smaller pocketbook), this vehicle was too expensive for its day. BMW only built 252 units of the 507, and production ended just four years after it began.

The end of the 507 also put a stop to two-seater sports car production at BMW for the next couple of decades. In 1985, the brass established BMW Technik GmbH, a team of 60 designers, technicians, and engineers to create a new two-door sports car. The BMW Z1 roadster was born in August 1986, and the Z3 roadster followed suit in 1996.