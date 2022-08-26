The Reason Why Ford Discontinued The Thunderbird
For decades, the Thunderbird was a staple in Ford's lineup. All told, the vehicle lasted 11 generations before ending its run in 2005.
With a history as long as the Thunderbird's, there are bound to be hits and misses among the model years. The Thunderbird of the mid-1950s is a quintessentially American piece of car-design history and is recognized all over the world as an example of good design.
By the time the 1970s started, the Thunderbird design was getting a bit stale. Gone were the fins and miles of chrome. Those works of art were replaced with straight, boxy cars with hoods long enough to land a helicopter. Bad design choices weren't unique to the Thunderbird in the 1970s. It was a dismal time for American cars in general. But the Thunderbird's transformation is arguably the most egregious.
The Thunderbird ended production for the first time in 1997. By that time, the 10th generation Thunderbird looked a lot like a squished two-door Crown Victoria. Hardly exciting, to say the least.
However, at the start of the new millennium, Ford decided to resurrect the Thunderbird nameplate. This Thunderbird would be the final generation.
A slow death
The 11th and final-generation Thunderbird sported a retro-inspired design. Depending on who you talk to, the design was either a fun callback to a classic Ford design or a garish monstrosity. The front grille sported a chrome grimace that looked like the Thunderbirds of the '50s if you were standing really far away.
This is the same era in car design that birthed the PT Cruiser. There was clearly something malevolent going around the car industry at the time.
Mechanically, this era was where the Thunderbird really got strange. It shared a platform with the Jaguar S-Type sedan, and Ford had a few good engines to put in the Thunderbird: The 5.0L from the Mustang, which is a legendary engine, and the 4.6L Modular, which is reliable and competent. But instead, Ford shoved a Jaguar V8 under the hood. The engine wasn't a slouch, producing 280 horsepower, per Edmunds. It wasn't a terrible car, but a sad interior combined with divisive styling meant that the Thunderbird's best days were behind it.
According to Hagerty, sales dropped off in 2003, with under 15,000 Thunderbirds leaving the dealership lot. Its last model year was 2005.
It could be argued that the 11th generation outright killed the Thunderbird. But history tells us that the car's death happened slowly over decades and several generations.