The Reason Why Ford Discontinued The Thunderbird

For decades, the Thunderbird was a staple in Ford's lineup. All told, the vehicle lasted 11 generations before ending its run in 2005.

With a history as long as the Thunderbird's, there are bound to be hits and misses among the model years. The Thunderbird of the mid-1950s is a quintessentially American piece of car-design history and is recognized all over the world as an example of good design.

By the time the 1970s started, the Thunderbird design was getting a bit stale. Gone were the fins and miles of chrome. Those works of art were replaced with straight, boxy cars with hoods long enough to land a helicopter. Bad design choices weren't unique to the Thunderbird in the 1970s. It was a dismal time for American cars in general. But the Thunderbird's transformation is arguably the most egregious.

The Thunderbird ended production for the first time in 1997. By that time, the 10th generation Thunderbird looked a lot like a squished two-door Crown Victoria. Hardly exciting, to say the least.

However, at the start of the new millennium, Ford decided to resurrect the Thunderbird nameplate. This Thunderbird would be the final generation.