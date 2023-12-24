Oldsmobile's Cutlass Vs. The Cutlass Supreme: What's The Difference?
The Oldsmobile F-85 is a unibody compact car introduced in 1961. The Cutlass was the top-tier model of the F-85 with posher appointments and more standard kits. But in 1964, the second-gen F-85 got an A-Body GM body-on-frame architecture shared with the Chevrolet Chevelle to boost sales.
The "Cutlass" name gained more prominence when the 442 debuted for the '64 model year. In case you're wondering, the 4-4-2 designation refers to a 5.4-liter V8 engine with a four-barrel carburetor, a four-speed manual gearbox, and dual exhausts. By 1966, the Cutlass 442 received a 6.6-liter V8, with the "4-4-2" terminology changed to 400 cubic inches, a four-barrel carburetor, and dual exhausts.
In 1966, Oldsmobile introduced the Cutlass Supreme or "Holiday Sedan," the first four-door hardtop vehicle in the brand's midsize lineup. Like the standard Cutlass, the Cutlass Supreme started as a luxe trim package before appearing as a standalone variant for the 1966 to 1967 model year, just in time for the third-gen F-85/Cutlass' introduction in 1968.
The Oldsmobile Cutlass & Cutlass Supreme are the same car
Yes, the Oldsmobile F-85 Cutlass and Cutlass Supreme share a similar body-on-frame chassis, suspension components, engine, and rear-wheel drivetrain. However, the Cutlass Supreme has a different roofline and distinct rear quarter panels, trunk, and interior trim pieces. The sheet metal is typically identical in some body styles, but the 1970 Cutlass Supreme has a distinctive two-door hardtop body with a notchback roof.
The Oldsmobile F-85 Cutlass lineup includes convertibles, two or four-door sedans, station wagons, hardtops, and a limited edition Vista Cruiser wagon with a glass rear roof. The Cutlass spawned six generations until 1997, while production for the Cutlass Supreme ended after five generations that same year. The most sought-after Cutlass is the 442 with the H/O (Hurst/Olds) performance package introduced in 1968. It includes performance and suspension upgrades, including a monstrous 7.5-liter Rocket V8 engine and a Hurst dual-gate shifter.
The Cutlass legacy ended sourly, with the final sixth-generation model debuting in 1997 as a rebadged Chevy Malibu. Meanwhile, the Cutlass Supreme commemorated its last model year as a re-bodied Pontiac Grand Prix.