Oldsmobile's Cutlass Vs. The Cutlass Supreme: What's The Difference?

The Oldsmobile F-85 is a unibody compact car introduced in 1961. The Cutlass was the top-tier model of the F-85 with posher appointments and more standard kits. But in 1964, the second-gen F-85 got an A-Body GM body-on-frame architecture shared with the Chevrolet Chevelle to boost sales.

The "Cutlass" name gained more prominence when the 442 debuted for the '64 model year. In case you're wondering, the 4-4-2 designation refers to a 5.4-liter V8 engine with a four-barrel carburetor, a four-speed manual gearbox, and dual exhausts. By 1966, the Cutlass 442 received a 6.6-liter V8, with the "4-4-2" terminology changed to 400 cubic inches, a four-barrel carburetor, and dual exhausts.

In 1966, Oldsmobile introduced the Cutlass Supreme or "Holiday Sedan," the first four-door hardtop vehicle in the brand's midsize lineup. Like the standard Cutlass, the Cutlass Supreme started as a luxe trim package before appearing as a standalone variant for the 1966 to 1967 model year, just in time for the third-gen F-85/Cutlass' introduction in 1968.