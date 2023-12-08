Important Moments In The History Of The Oldsmobile

When the last Oldsmobile rolled off the production line in 2004, it marked the end of the line for a remarkable automaker that made significant contributions to the automotive world in its 107-year existence. Under the General Motors umbrella for most of its history (it was founded in 1897 and acquired by GM in 1908), Oldsmobile went through several phases, each with varying levels of success, but each era was marked by either a special performance model or technical innovation.

Over the years, Oldsmobile struggled with its brand identity, and by the early 1990s, when it was launching models like the aspirationally named Achieva sedan, its offerings were not especially attractive, even if they were technically not bad cars. Its image through the 1990s was also affected by its diesel engine models, which it started launching as a response to the 1970s and 1980s oil crisis, but they were plagued by problems and are today considered one of the company's biggest failings.

The 1992 Oldsmobile Achieva is a great example of the kind of unremarkable cars the company was making when it went out of business. Its design was bland and it just couldn't compete with models from Japanese rivals. The manufacturer improved it over subsequent model years, but it was still a far cry from what it was making a few decades prior when it played a bigger role in the market.