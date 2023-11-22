Why Oldsmobile's Strange F-85 Jetfire Engine Was Way Ahead Of Its Time

Turbocharged engines are fairly common in modern vehicles, but in the early 1960s turbo systems were an emerging technology. One of the earliest turbo systems was the Jetfire Turbo Rocket add-on that Oldsmobile introduced as an option on the Oldsmobile F-85 Cutlass Coupe midway through the 1962 model year. Oldsmobile barely lost the race to get the first turbocharger to market to Chevrolet, which introduced the Corvair Spyder Turbo two weeks earlier.

The Oldsmobile Jetfire System required a mixture of distilled water, methanol, and a special rust inhibitor to be added to a dedicated tank under the hood. The system boosted the F-85 Jetfire V8's output to 215 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque, and the Jetfire was available in 1962 as a station wagon and in 1963 as a coupe or convertible.

Those output numbers were a dramatic increase over those of the base F-85 Cutlass, which put out 155 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque without the Jetfire add-on.

Paired with the Borg Warner four-speed manual transmission, a 1962 Jetfire-equipped coupe could go from 0-60 in 8.5 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 107 mph.