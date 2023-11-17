6 Of The Most Underappreciated Oldsmobile Muscle Cars

Oldsmobile was founded in 1897 and churned out cars for more than a century before General Motors axed the label in 2004. By then, Oldsmobile's heyday had long since passed, but at its peak, the brand was responsible for such wide-ranging industry innovations as the speedometer, the windshield, the automatic transmission, and the turbocharger.

During the peak era of classic muscle car madness in the 1960s and '70s, Oldsmobile also brought some legendary V8-powered beasts to the market, like the 442, the Hurst Olds, and the Cutlass. The performance and styling of those particular models earned them a place in automotive lore and the hearts and garages of muscle car enthusiasts over the last 50-plus years. Still, Oldsmobile also produced some other models that have flown (driven?) under the radar and can sometimes be found languishing unnoticed in used car lots or barns.

These underappreciated gems are just waiting to be restored to their former glory. Let's take a closer look at six of these sometimes-forgotten Oldsmobile muscle car models.