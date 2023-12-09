6 Old-School Oldsmobile Cars That Are Worth Your Attention

Until it was shut down in 2004, Oldsmobile had a long history of innovation with its automobiles. That's why it's not a big surprise it may have been the first to build a muscle car. Though it was over a decade before the period most people understand as the muscle car era (early '60s to early '70s), Oldsmobile holds that distinction with the release of the Rocket 88 in 1949. Though it didn't have the look of later muscle cars, it had the main two ingredients you need: a lighter body than a full-size car and a huge engine.

Oldsmobile went on to be one of the favorite car companies of the muscle car era, with several models that are sought after by car collectors to this day. It was the first car company to use an assembly line (often falsely attributed to Henry Ford), made a front-wheel-drive muscle car (the only one from that time), and was constantly heralded as a division of GM that would take chances on cars to make the rest of their offerings better.

With that in mind, check out a few of the classic Oldsmobile models that deserve your attention.