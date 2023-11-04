Every Generation Of Chevrolet Suburban Ranked Worst To Best

In the early 1930s, the name "Suburban" referred to a classification of vehicles featuring a windowed body similar to a modern-day station wagon. Brands such as Dodge, Plymouth, and Studebaker manufactured models with the Suburban style. When Chevrolet introduced its steel-bodied, eight-passenger truck-based wagon in 1935, the Suburban nameplate seemed appropriate for the full-size, extended-length Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

The Suburban has evolved over the years making changes and incorporating new technology to improve power output, road handling, and passenger comfort. While the base model Suburbans offer an average-performing suspension, the optional magnetic dampers give the SUV a smooth Cadilac-type ride. For off-roading, Chevy now offers the Z71 trim with exceptional capabilities for challenging dirt and mud roads. However, the SUV has one feature that remained constant through the years: its massive size. The current Suburban models offer three rows of comfortable seating for up to eight passengers and have a cargo space that exceeds that of the Jeep Wagoneer by an impressive 20 cubic feet when both vehicles have their third-row seats folded.

Car and Driver calls the Chevy Suburban the quintessential American vehicle: "big, brash, potent, and pragmatic." Recent vehicle sales back up this claim. In 2021, Chevrolet sold 48,214 Suburbans, and in the following year 50,951 vehicles, a gain of 5.68%. Although the Suburban has demonstrated progress with each new generation, some have been more successful than others.

Based on innovative features introduced, auto industry reviews, NHTSA statistics, and owner feedback, here is every generation of the Chevrolet Suburban ranked from worst to the best.