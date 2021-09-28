2022 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban get new tech and more V8 options

The 2022 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban full-size SUVs are now home to new tech features and expanded V8 engine options across the lineup. The new Tahoe and Suburban LS, LT, Z71, RST, and Premier still get a standard 5.3-liter V8 engine producing 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. But for 2022, the RST, Z71, and Premier can have the optional 6.2-liter V8 with 420 horsepower. This same engine is standard in the Tahoe and Suburban High Country trim.

“Tahoe and Suburban customers keep coming back thanks to the capability, space, and technology these vehicles bring to every road trip or daily drive,” said Kelly Macdonald, director, Chevrolet Truck Marketing.

Chevy notes the 6.2-liter V8 has dynamic fuel management technology to optimize engine efficiency, but you don’t choose a burly V8 to save gas. Furthermore, Tahoe and Suburban RST trim models get magnetic ride control suspension, which remains standard on Premier and High Country trims. Chevrolet’s torquey 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six diesel mill with 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque remains available across the lineup except for the Z71.

All available powerplants have a 10-speed automatic gearbox with a push-button electronic shift system. Other optional features include an electronic limited-slip differential or e-LSD that shifts engine torque between all four wheels depending on traction requirements. As usual, 4WD is available across all trim levels, while the Z71 gets standard 4WD.

Meanwhile, all 2022 Chevy Tahoe and Suburbans (except the LT) get a 12.3-inch diagonal digital instrument cluster with four user-selectable layouts. The standard 10.2-inch infotainment touchscreen has Google built-in with direct access to Google Maps, Google Play, and Google Assistant. It still has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, but you can summon your Google Assistant to adjust the HVAC or audio volume. Nice.

On the safety front, the 2022 Chevy Tahoe and Chevy Suburban have front and rear parking assist, lane-keeping assist, and lane departure warning added to its arsenal of Chevy Assist driving aids. Also standard are automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams, forward collision alert, and front pedestrian braking.

The 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe and Chevy Suburban will arrive at dealerships in mid-October. Other changes include new paint colors: Evergreen Gray Metallic, Auburn Metallic, and Dark Ash Metallic.