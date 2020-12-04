2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Duramax diesel fuel economy numbers get official

Chevrolet has announced that the fuel efficiency numbers for the 2021 Tahoe with the 3.0-liter Duramax diesel engine have been published. The Tahoe is the first vehicle in the segment to have an available turbo-diesel engine. EPA estimates for the Tahoe with the 3.0-liter turbo-diesel are 28 MPG Highway, 21 MPG city, and 24 MPG combined for rear-wheel-drive versions.

Those who opt for the four-wheel-drive version will get slightly less fuel economy. Those models get 26 MPG Highway, 20 MPG city, and 22 MPG combined. Putting the Duramax under the 2021 Tahoe’s hood brings a smooth driving experience along with the diesel fuel economy.

Chevrolet also fits the same engine under the hood of the even larger suburban SUV. In the Suburban, the same Duramax engine is good for 27 MPG Highway, 21 MPG city, and 23 MPG combined in two-wheel-drive versions. Buyers of the four-wheel-drive Suburban, we’ll see 26 MPG Highway, 20 MPG city, and 22 MPG combined.

Chevrolet notes that this is the first diesel inline-six-cylinder engine for full-size SUVs and marks the first time since 1999 Chevy has offered a turbo-diesel in its full-size SUVs. This particular engine was first seen under the hood of the 2020 Silverado.

Chevy says that some small changes were needed to adapt the engine for use in the SUVs, such as enhanced noise abatement and a new engine control module. The only transmission option for buyers of the Duramax diesel is a 10-speed automatic. The 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel is good for 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. Two-wheel drive versions of the Tahoe can tow up to 8200 pounds with a maximum payload of 1717 pounds. The Suburban can tow up to 8000 pounds with a maximum payload of 1625 pounds. The engine is a $995 option above the base 5.3-liter V8.