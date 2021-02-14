2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV electric crossover revealed: Price, Range & Super Cruise

Chevrolet is doubling up on its affordable compact electric cars, with the 2022 Bolt EUV offering crossover space and styling for under $34k. Joining the new 2022 Bolt EV hatchback, the EUV – or “Electric Utility Vehicle” – sticks with Chevy’s tried and tested EV platform, but adds in-demand features like Super Cruise. Still, there are some unexpected decisions that may not please everyone.

The big difference is size. According to Chevrolet, among the most persistent feedback about the Bolt EV has been requests for just a little extra space, particularly in the back seats. The 2022 Bolt EUV addresses that specifically: it’s just over 6-inches longer, with 3-inches more legroom for rear passengers.

While the architecture is the same as that which underpins the 2022 Bolt EV, all the sheet-metal is new. There’s standard LED headlamps with “high-eye” daytime running lights that double as sequential turn-signals, above a large textured grille. At the rear, there are LED taillamps with narrower clusters than on its hatchback cousin. 17-inch alloy wheels are standard.

What will likely prove most controversial among potential buyers is the absence of all-wheel drive. While the Bolt EUV may look like a crossover, Chevy won’t be offering it with the AWD that many expect from a small SUV. Instead, the automaker says it’s focusing on the aesthetic and practicality of such cars.

So, you get the exact same drivetrain as the 2022 Bolt EV: a single electric motor with 200 horsepower (150 kW) and 266 lb-ft of torque (360 Nm). With the Bolt EUV being a little bigger and heavier, the 65 kWh battery is estimated at 250 miles of range on a charge. That’s 9 miles less than the smaller electric hatchback.

Feed the Bolt EUV with a 120V outlet and you’re looking at around 4 miles of range added per hour; on a 240V Level 2 outlet a full charge takes around 7 hours. With a DC fast charging connection, you’re looking at up to 95 miles in 30 minutes. Standard with the car is Chevrolet’s new Dual Level Charge Cord with 120/240V support.

It can deliver up to 7kW – though the Bolt EUV actually supports up to 11 kW with the right third-party charger – and Chevy is giving anybody who buys or leases the crossover a free Level 2 install courtesy of Qmerit. That effectively means they’ll fit a Level 2 charger-compatible outlet for you to plug in. Public chargers, meanwhile, will continue to be listed in the myChevrolet app.

Inside, there’s a 10.2-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also now includes the HVAC controls, and there’s a wireless phone charging pad. The driver gets a dedicated 8-inch cluster display and a new electronic gear shifter with buttons and toggles. A one-pedal regenerative driving mode can be accessed with a button, and the Bolt EUV remembers your preferred setting even after you restart the car.

A new-design steering wheel is standard, with regen paddle, while heated and ventilated front seats and heated rear seats are optional. Chevy also offers a panoramic power sunroof, together with rear cross traffic alert, a 360-degree camera, and adaptive cruise control. Chevy Safety Assist – with automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, lane-keep assist with departure warning, and front pedestrian braking – is standard too.

Despite the extra length, the Bolt EUV’s 16.3 cu-ft of cargo space – expanding to 56.9 cu-ft with the rear seats folded – is actually ever so slightly less than that of the 2022 Bolt EV.

The second-most controversial part is Super Cruise. The 2022 Bolt EUV is the first Chevrolet to support GM’s hands-free driver assistance system, which uses an attention-monitoring camera rather than a steering wheel sensor to make sure you’re paying attention as it holds pace with traffic and keeps you centered in the lane on highways. It’ll be optional on the EV, but unfortunately it’s not the latest Enhanced Super Cruise as we’ve seen on the 2021 Escalade.

That’s because, unlike the Cadillac SUV, the Bolt EUV isn’t based on GM’s Vehicle Intelligence Platform. It means the EV doesn’t have the automatic lane-changing system and that’s not going to change in the future.

It’s not a limitation that will affect upcoming EVs based on GM’s new Ultium platform, but sticking with its tried-and-tested Bolt EV architecture is what’s helping keep the 2022 Bolt EUV affordable. It’ll begin at $33,995 (including destination) before any state and utility incentives, making it about $3k less than the outgoing 2021 Bolt EV.

A 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier launch edition will be $43,495 (including destination). It will have Super Cruise, the sunroof, special wheels and badging, and an illuminated charge port. Chevy isn’t saying how many of the trim it will be making, and if you just want the base model you’ll be able to order that from day one too. Both will ship from this summer, with production of the Bolt EUV Premier prioritized though not, Chevy says, leaving entry-spec crossover EV buyers waiting too long.