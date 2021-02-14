2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV pricing drops $5k for 259 mile electric hatchback

Chevrolet’s most affordable all-electric car is getting a revamp, with the 2022 Bolt EV promising to be more affordable and more striking to look at. Making its debut today alongside the new 2022 Bolt EUV electric crossover, the EV hatchback will start at $31,995 including destination – and before any incentives – when it goes on sale this summer.

That makes it more than $5k less than the outgoing 2021 Bolt EV, Chevrolet says, and should help take some of the sting away from the expiration of the automaker’s $7,500 federal tax incentive eligibility. Buyers will still be able to take advantage of any state or utility credits available in their area.

From the outside, the differences with the outgoing Bolt EV are clear. The 2022 model gets a whole new front fascia, with a pared-back and more striking light and grille signature. The textured panel remains, though now shifted down to the lower bumper. Gone are the old headlamp clusters, replaced with what Chevy is calling “high-eye” daytime running lights that squint purposefully rather than gaping cheerfully. 17-inch alloy wheels are standard.

At the rear, there’s new LED taillamp clusters – with sequential turn signals – and a darkened surround, blending more distinctly with the floating rear pillar design. It’s still a compact little EV, though, at just over 163 inches long and under 70-inches wide, with a 102.4-inch wheelbase. You get a useful 16.6 cu-ft of cargo volume, expanding to 57 cu-ft with the rear seats folded.

As for the drivetrain, there Chevrolet has stuck with a single permanent magnetic drive motor good for 200 horsepower (150 kW) and 266 lb-ft of torque (360 Nm). Sadly there’s still no AWD option, though the 65 kWh battery is still estimated at 259 miles of range on a charge. That’s unchanged from the 2021 Bolt EV.

Chevy says that, with a regular 120V outlet, you’ll add 4 miles of range in around an hour. Find a 240V Level 2 charger, meanwhile – with the 2022 Bolt EV supporting up to 11 kW – you’ll fully charge the car in around 7 hours. On a DC fast charger, figure on 100 miles of range added in about 30 minutes.

Optional will be Chevrolet’s new Dual Level Charge Cord with 120/240V support courtesy of interchangeable plugs. That supports 7kW. Those who purchase or lease a 2022 Bolt EV will get Qmerit installation of a Level 2-capable outlet included, too. Third-party chargers will be listed in the myChevrolet app.

Inside, there’s a new instrument panel with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system that now integrated the climate control screen. It also offers Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 4G LTE WiFi hotspot. The driver gets an 8-inch display for instrumentation. The old physical shifter has been replaced with pull toggles and push buttons; even better, the 2022 Bolt EV has a dedicated button for one-pedal regen mode, and will remember your preferred setting even after you shut off the car.

A flat-bottom steering wheel with regen-on-demand paddle is standard, plus new seats with contrast color stitching and updated patterns. Heated and ventilated front seats are optional, as are heated rear seats. A wireless phone charger is available, as is adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, and a 360-degree camera. Chevy Safety Assist is standard, with automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, lane-keep assist with departure warning, and front pedestrian braking.

The 2022 Bolt EV is expected to go on sale in the US this summer.