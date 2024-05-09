The Chevrolet Malibu Was A Good Car And No One Noticed, Not Even Chevy

The last generation of the Malibu started all the way back in 2016 and it was relatively feature packed and offered at a decent price: $22,500 for the base model, or$29,662 in today's money. You could trick it out as a Premier with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that pumped out a pretty beefy 250 horsepower; or, if you were more environmentally conscious, it was available as a hybrid the EPA estimated could achieve 46 combined miles per gallon.

By way of comparison, a Toyota Camry Hybrid from the same year could only get up to 40 combined miles per gallon. Six-miles per gallon better than Toyota, the King of Hybrids, is nothing to sneeze at.

The interior was excellent for a 2016 car, and downright futuristic for a Chevy. Heated, ventilated leather seats were available as well as an 8-inch infotainment system screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You could even outfit it with wireless charging pads. Frankly, ventilated seats and wireless charging pads are decidedly premium in 2024, yet Chevy had those on the Malibu eight years ago. It was forward thinking and Chevy probably didn't even know it at the time.