Every Generation Chevy Impala Ranked By What They're Worth Today

One of Chevrolet's most popular historical mainstays is the Impala. Introduced in 1958 and remaining with the brand — barring a couple of brief hiatuses — until the automaker all but abandoned producing cars altogether, the Impala is a beloved General Motors icon. It has been through many changes in style, technology, consumer tastes, and company management, creating many classic models over the years. Over the years, the Impala has been seen as a coupe, sedan, convertible, and wagon, always fitting within the company hierarchy as a medium to full-size model near the top of the range.

With the Impala now out of production, all of them are fast becoming collector cars. However, there are still likely millions of unloved copies of the car languishing in barns and decrepit garages, waiting for new life. There are also plentiful examples of cherry-restored or all-original examples of the Impala that are kept for show, raced, or driven on sunny Sunday afternoons. Furthermore, the 10 different generations of Impala garner varying levels of interest and the valuations that accompany it. So, which one is the most valuable?

It could be tricky to determine that exactly, but some less-than-scientific methods will probably do fine for our purposes of ranking each generation by value. Looking through a random sample of cars listed on Autotrader and Autotrader Classic, excluding those with elaborate modifications or requiring a full rebuild, we have determined an average value based on list prices of each generation. Here they are from the most affordable to the least.