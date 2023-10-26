12 Of The Best Chevy V8 Engines Ever Produced

Although Chevrolet developed a V8 engine as early as 1917, the company really made its mark with the small block V8 in 1955. Just three years later the automaker introduced the powerful 348 ci engine followed by the 409 ci mill, beginning a long series of high-performance small-block and big-block V8s.

Chevrolet has manufactured many powerful and reliable V8 engines over the years. One of the most influential was the small block Turbo-Fire 327 ci engine. The high-performance version powered the Corvette and Camaro, while the base engine was used in Chevy's family vehicles and trucks. Although it had limited production from 1962 to 1969, the engine was installed in dozens of GM vehicle models during the period, and it was used in additional domestic and foreign applications. American companies such as Studebaker and Checker Cabs used the 327, as did the English car manufacturer Gordon-Keeble, the Italian ISO Rivolta, and Holden of Australia.

For the 2009 model year, Chevrolet offered another small-block performance engine, the 6.2-liter LS9 V8 in the Corvette ZR1. The Roots-type supercharger helped make it GM's highest-performance production engine to date. Since then, the engine has also been used by other high-performance vehicles, such as the Equus Bass 770 and HSV GTSR W1. Furthermore, today garage mechanics can still order the crate version from Chevrolet Performance, albeit at a hefty price. While there are many to choose from, we've put together a list of the 12 best Chevy V-8 engines ever produced.