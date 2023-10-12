10 Classic Muscle Cars That Were Ahead Of Their Time

The classic muscle car is one of the most beloved mechanical objects, especially in the United States, where it was born. The formula for a muscle car has been honed over the years but remains straightforward and simple at its roots. Using a chassis for a mid-size car, most often with two doors but sometimes four, install a large and powerful engine under the hood, and then sell it for a reasonable price. This offers the public healthy performance without the price tag of a supercar or other top-tier performance model. Furthermore, it creates a car that can book it down the track while retaining its capability of picking up the kids from school.

The heyday of the classic muscle car is roughly from the mid-'60s to the mid-'70s, but this date range is not exclusive. However, some of the most desirable and valuable muscle cars today were built at that time. Some notable highlights included the Dodge Charger, Buick GSX, and Ford Torino. These all basically fit the mold and kept in line with what had come before. Yet, some clever designers and engineers thinking outside the box managed to bring to market cars with muscle that displayed more forward thinking. Some pushed the boundaries of style, while others did so with engineering. Regardless of how they did it, these classic muscle cars had certain qualities that proved they were ahead of their time.