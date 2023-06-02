All Of The Best Ford SVT Cars And Trucks, Ranked

Ford of Europe has long marketed a different pack of vehicles from what it offers on Ford's home turf. Occasionally one of these comes back across the pond, including the 1978 Ford Fiesta and Mercury Capri as well as the disastrous Merkur debacle of the late '80s. In the late '90s, Ford's most standard family car in Europe was called Modeo and it would be brought back to the States as the Contour. It did not end up being the most successful model, but it allowed SVT an opportunity to try its hand at a front-wheel-drive car.

SVT had a tall order making the Contour an exciting car. With its stock form, drivers received a 170-horsepower 2.5-liter V6 mated to a 5-speed transmission or an automatic. Handling existed and the rest of the car had styling. It wasn't any particular styling, but it did have styling. SVT managed to get the power rating up to 200 and modified the suspension to give it some grip. This came with some side skirts and modified front and rear bumpers along with special leather interiors to give it an overall sporty feel.

Considering the base model the company was working with, the SVT Contour is uniquely impressive. The final project, while never great, was significantly better than it had been from the start. Only about 12,000 units were sold in three years and it's tough to find one for sale without a dedicated search.