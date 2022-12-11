8 Cars In Lady Gaga's Collection That Prove She Has Great Taste
Whether you love her or hate her, there is no denying that Lady Gaga is larger than life and holds a driving presence in the world of pop music. Always brash and outspoken, she is known almost as much for her antics on stage as much as her music, and her songs are a unique combination of art-pop and anthems of empowerment. And as much as she embraces her definitive brand of girl power and fashion, she also appreciates nice chunks of rubber and steel.
With the smashing success of songs like "Alejandro," "LoveGame," and "Poker Face," Lady Gaga, born Stefani Germanotta, has amassed a fortune, affording her the ability to purchase pretty much whatever she wants. For most people in a similar position, this means having vast and elaborate estates with expansive mansions as well as high-class furnishings and all of the latest fashion, although she tends to be the fashion trendsetter herself. Furthermore, most stars with this kind of wealth fill garages with Lamborghinis and Rolls Royces. While she does own some of these exclusive automobiles in her celebrity car collection, that fact is mundane in the context of other icons of music. What is far from mundane is the eclectic collection of cars that Gaga does have parked in her garages in Los Angeles and New York. Here are some of them that prove, as a lover of classic cars, she was born this way.
1965 Lincoln Continental
From 1962 through 1969, Lincoln's only model on offer was the Continental, available in four-door convertible or hardtop (via Automobile-Catalog). It is an iconic car and has since become among the most desired classic cars of the era, with its suicide doors being the most distinctive feature. These cars are well known for being the choice of the famous, such as Elvis, as well as being presidential cars, such as the one in which Kennedy rode on the day of his assassination.
Gaga owned one of these grand machines in an eggshell white with a convertible top. These continentals are powered by either a 429 or 460-cubic-inch V8 producing up to 340 horsepower, although all that power isn't for speed — it is needed to overcome the nearly 6,000 pounds of steel and leather. Gaga's Lincoln appears to be mostly stock, but with oversized wire wheels. She must have had at least some affinity for it, as she posted a picture of her in the car on Instagram in 2015, but later sold it at auction for $58,300, according to MotorBiscuit.
1967 Ford Mustang
Among the classic Ford products in Gaga's collection is a 1967 Ford Mustang convertible in Metallic Green, according to Tork. Not much is shared about this particular car, except that she has been spotted driving it around town while staying in New York City, her hometown. However, YouTube channel Celebrity Cars Collection claims that this was the first car she bought after passing her driving exam in 2016. Being a New York City native, it should not be surprising she did not have a license sooner.
The 1967 Mustang was a mild update to the original car released by Ford midway through 1964, which turned the automotive world upside down and created a new category: the pony car. Live About tells us they were available in coupe, convertible, and fastback. Engine options were also expanded to include the base 6-cylinder with optional V8s in sizes of 289 to 390 cubic inches. Furthermore, for the lucky few, special editions by Carroll Shelby were also offered in 1967, and are some of the most valuable pony cars in the world. No matter which Mustang you are talking about, it is a fashionable choice for anyone to own, especially when it gets driven and enjoyed regularly.
1993 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
Lady Gaga has defied convention from the start. In her music and her fashion sense, there is no way to pin her down or put her in a box. Her cars are definitely an expression of that unique flair, and her 1993 Ford SVT Lightning is another example of that.
Long before Ford created an all-electric powered truck, it released its best-selling truck in a high-performance edition called SVT Lightning in 1993, and it features a 5.8-liter V8 good for 240 horsepower that was the same engine in the Mustang Cobra of that year, per MotorTrend. The early '90s saw a push for higher-performing trucks packaged like special edition sports cars, and this was Ford's stab at the fast truck market. Besides having more power, it was lowered, came with custom wheels, and a slick graphics package with bold paint colors on a truck completely devoid of chrome. Gaga can be seen occasionally driving her Lightning, and it is, according to Donut Media, one of her most prized possessions.
[Featured image by Rurik via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public domain]
1967 Ford Bronco
Gaga resists being put into a box. She might have a Rolls Royce, but she also appreciates her open-top classic Bronco, even though she might be hounded by paparazzi while parking it. While she can be seen in her "Perfect Illusion" video roughing it in the desert in a matte black Bronco, hers is a glossy light blue one.
Ford released the Bronco as an answer to the Jeep, which had been growing in popularity among outdoorsmen and off-road enthusiasts. Ford claims it to be the first model ever specifically named a "Sports-Utility Vehicle," and that it capitalized on the strengths of the Jeep while offering a more refined cabin and on-road driving experience.
Gaga's light blue Bronco is a 1967 model year that has had extensive restoration done to it. While the exterior looks mostly stock, much like her other cars, it is propelled by a 5.0-liter Cobra engine coupled to a C4 automatic transmission. It also features modern bucket seats, power windows and locks, and aftermarket air conditioning, based on a listing from Top Classic Cars for Sale. The sale listing includes no date, but sets the selling price at $120,000 and mentions a sighting of her in it with Bradley Cooper during the filming of "A Star Is Born."
[Featured image by dave_7 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]
1969 Chevrolet Nova SS
Reviewing the list of Gaga's collection, it becomes clear she loves classic American muscle cars. Reinforcing this perception is the inclusion of her 1967 Chevy Nova SS (via GQ). Chevrolet originally developed the Nova as the Chevy II, and it was meant to be a small and affordable car similar to those of competitors. It proved to be a good seller, prompting Chevrolet to offer it with more and more upgrades over the years. Ultimately, it was offered as a Super Sport model with a 350-cubic-inch V8 that made 300 horsepower, per Hagerty. With the SS option, buyers received the upgraded engine, along with faux hood air intakes, black grille accents, power disc brakes, heavy-duty transmission, and SS emblems around the car.
With her taste for classic American cars, the Nova is an excellent choice for the stable. While the SS package only cost buyers an extra $280 in 1969, it adds a significant premium to the cars today. In 2021, an all-original example with just 17,460 miles went up for Barrett-Jackson auction, closing with a bid of $82,500. Knowing how much Gaga enjoys her cars, there is no doubt her Nova will have more miles than that one.
1983 Mercedes-Benz 300D
Being a fashion icon and pop superstar, most people would expect Lady Gaga to roll in a finely crafted Mercedes-Benz. After all, the German automaker's cars are synonymous with luxury motoring, catering to the rich and famous for decades. So it is really not shocking to find Gaga in a Mercedes sedan, but, most surprisingly, her car of choice is a diesel model from the '80s.
Gaga appears to be fond of the W123 model Mercedes as she is often seen cruising the streets of New York as a driver and passenger, even showing up to media events, driving it through cordoned-off areas through throngs of fans and press. W123 models came with a 3.0-liter, 5-cylinder turbo diesel engine making just 123 horsepower. While these cars are extremely slow, they are some of the most durable cars ever made, with a reputation for having extremely strong build quality and legendary reliability. Surely Gaga's car is meticulously maintained, and CarHP estimates its worth to be around $40,000.
[Featured image by Brücke-Osteuropa via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public domain]
1955 Cadillac Coupe DeVille
As Lady Gaga loves her American classics, she chose one to drive on a dive bar tour while promoting her "Joanne" album. For her novel promotional idea, she cruised America in a pink 1955 Cadillac Coupe Deville. Cadillac produced this model from 1954 to 1958 fitting them with 331-cubic-inch V8 engines (via Automobile-Catalog). These cars are large and heavy but represent the pinnacle of American luxury for the era. With their plush bench seats, ample legroom, power options, and luxury accessories like air conditioning, comfort was the defining feature, although styling was probably equally important.
Cadillacs of the time were the cars of choice for wealthy people, including many entertainers. Elvis was known for buying Cadillacs in multiples from dealers on a whim. Also, in the interest of journalistic integrity, Lady Gaga was not the actual owner of the pink Cadillac used on tour, it belonged to the estate of Elvis Presley, according to a post on Gaga Daily. Like dozens of topo singers in the world, Elvis is an inspiration to Lady Gaga, and choosing one of his cars to drive while promoting her music today is her way of honoring the King.
1970 Chevrolet El Camino
It is probably not controversial to say that almost every gearhead likes a ute. Most folks who would have a classic Chevelle or GTO would also have no qualms about sticking an El Camino in their garage. Likewise, prominent American muscle car fan Lady Gaga has one of them herself; a 1970 El Camino, to be exact.
One of the things that is refreshing about Gaga's car collection is that she has plenty of classic American cars, but none of them are wildly customized and blinged out with tacky and gaudy crap. They appear to be mostly kept original, or updated with tasteful resto-mods. Her El Camino sticks to the formula of the latter. GQ says hers is mildly customized with shaved door handles, a beefy 350 V8, and a completely badgeless and blacked-out exterior. She appears to be fond of this car, posting several pictures posing with it on her Instagram, and at least one on Facebook saying, "Some things never go out of style." Agreed.